Prince Harry ‘in talks with US bank as he and Meghan set to cash in on corporate deals'

Prince Harry is reportedly in talks with renowned US banking giant Goldman Sachs, putting him and wife Meghan Markle in line, not to the throne, but to earn millions of pounds.

The Sussexes are set to earn millions (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Duke and Duchess, who welcomed son Archie in May 2018, announced they were stepping away from the Royal Family earlier this year.

The couple also pledged to become ‘financially independent’ from The Queen.

In line with this promise, royal sources told the The Mirror that Prince Harry could soon be raking in the pounds in clever corporate deals with the shamed US bank.

They are going to earn fortunes, whether through speeches of ambassador work – these are £1billion handshakes.

Back in 2016 Goldman agreed to pay a whopping $5billion settlement for its role in the 2008 financial crisis.

Goldman and its counterpart JP Morgan were accused of piling debt on millions of homeowners with high mortgages, while raking in billions of revenue each year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:30am PST

Talks between the Sussexes and Goldman Sachs reportedly started in November 2018, alarming some in royal company who think this deal could massively damage the royal brand.

Read more: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down Oscars invite

And, while the bank doesn’t pay its guest speakers, sources claim that if this deal goes through it would allow a profitable future relationship with the bank.

Other ‘celeb royalty’ such as footballer David Beckham and actress Gwyneth Paltrow have been guest speakers at the banks GS events.

The couple stepped away from the Royal family earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Just last week Prince Harry spoke at a JP Morgan sponsored event in Miami, sharing his experiences with therapy and dealing with his mother’s sudden death in 1997.

The couple, according to The Mirror, could have earned around £750,000 for this appearance, though palace sources denied they accepted a fee.

PR guru Mark Borkowski reportedly said: "They are going to earn fortunes, whether through speeches of ambassador work – these are £1billion handshakes."

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the Sussexes private schedule.

What do you think of Harry’s deals? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.