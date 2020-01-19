Prince Harry 'immediately offered to repay Frogmore Cottage renovations' in Megxit negotiations

The Queen has confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be dropping their HRH titles and will be repaying the estimated £2.4 million in renovations to their Windsor residence Frogmore Cottage.

And now it is being reported that Harry, 35, made the offer to repay the renovations in full 'immediately' during the Megxit negotiations.

According to a report in the Mail on Sunday, a royal source claims that he offered to repay in a bid to show that he was completely serious about stepping back as a senior royal.

He put it on the table very quickly.

The source said: "He put it on the table very quickly. It certainly got things moving. It was clear he was serious."

The same article claims that Harry and Meghan informed the Queen that they wished to step back last May, just a year after marrying at Windsor Castle.

They were apparently "frustrated" at the slow progress and became keen to thrash out a deal as quickly as possible.

This prompted their decision to formally announce their plans to "step back" last week, hoping to speed up the process.

What ensued was five days of negotiations between Prince Harry and 'The Firm' - Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen, along with their representatives at Sandringham.

The Queen released a statement on Saturday confirming their final decision.

The statement read: "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

"It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Harry is predicted to join Meghan in Canada within a matter of days, where she is residing in a rented mansion on Vancouver Island with their eight-month-old son, Archie.

