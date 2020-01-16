Prince Harry breaks silence for first time since he and Meghan 'split from Royal Family'

Prince Harry has broken his silence for the first time since his shock decision to step back from his leading role in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, posted a message on his official Instagram account with his wife Meghan announcing his latest plans.

Read more: Prince Charles 'worried that Prince Harry is at tipping point and vows to help he and Meghan'

Announcing the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry posted: "Here we come Düsseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games."

Here we come Düsseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games, for injured ex-servicemen, will be going ahead in two years' time in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Prince Harry set up the Invictus Games as an "international adaptive multi-sport event" for wounded, injured and sick former armed services personnel and veterans and it has been held in several countries, with hundreds taking part.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the launch of Team UK for the 2020 Invictus Games (Credit: Splash)

It's very close to his heart.

He also said: "I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere."

Later today, Prince Harry will make first public appearance since the shocking announcement that he and wife Meghan would be stepping down as senior Royals.

Prince Harry - in his role of patron of the Rugby Football League - will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace at midday on Thursday (January 16).

He will meet representatives of the 21 nations taking part and local children playing rugby.

Meanwhile, it emerged overnight that the Duchess of Sussex visited a second charity in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Their son Archie remains in Canada.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!