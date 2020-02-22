Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will require 'effective security' after quitting as senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they will be needing "effective security" after completing their transition away from the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed to stop using the Sussex Royal brand once they step down as 'senior' royals on March 31 but insisted they will continue to require a security detail.

They official step down on March 31 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It is not yet clear who would pay for any future security team.

A statement issued via their Sussex Royal website read: "It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son.

"This is based on The Duke's public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess' own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years. No further details can be shared as this is classified information for safety reasons."

Its not yet clear how their security detail will be paid for (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere in the statement, Harry and Meghan claimed there was no "jurisdiction" preventing them using the word royal in their branding - but said they will stop using it after Spring 2020 regardless.

Their statement explained: "As The Duke and Duchess will no longer be considered full-time working Members of The Royal Family, it was agreed that use of the word 'Royal' would need to be reviewed as it pertains to organisations associated with them in this new regard.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son.

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex eagerly await the opportunity to share more with you and greatly appreciate your support!"

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, revealed their shock decision to step back from the Royal Family in an Instagram post shared last month.

Theyre currently living on Vancouver Island in Canada (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It told followers: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

