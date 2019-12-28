Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'could launch their own magazine or newspaper'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be set to launch a global empire of their own after it was revealed they have applied for trade marks on dozens of items.

According to the Intellectual Property Office, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brand might see them diversify into areas such as clothing, footwear and printed material such as magazines or newspapers.

Documents on the IPO website show the 'Sussex Royal' trade mark could also be applied to the printed material likes of teaching elements, brochures, calendars, posters and postcards, too.

The list of items the Sussexes - who spent son Archie's first Christmas in Canada - can put their stamp on has been published in the December 20th 2019 Trade Mark Journal.

A host of products and services could bear the Sussex Royal trade mark

It is believed the application was submitted in June earlier this year.

Having a trade mark means the couple will be able to take legal action to prevent anyone attempting to use their names on products or services without their approval, or on fake merchandise.

But having the trade mark does not mean it will be used - just that it can be.

The IPO explains it is the trade mark holder's "responsibility to defend your intellectual property, and to take action if someone’s used without permission – known as an 'infringement'.



"Examples of IP infringement include when someone uses, sells or imports your patented product, or process, uses all or some of your work under copyright without permission, or makes, offers or sells your registered design for commercial gain.

"It can also be infringed if people use a trade mark that’s identical or similar to one you’ve registered."

Other categories specify that the likes of "jackets, anoraks, trousers, hooded tops, bandanas, socks, gloves and sportswear" fall under clothing, with campaigning, promotional and "public awareness campaigns" also covered.



Sussex Royal has also put its trademark on "health and wellness training, education and training relating to nature, conservation and the environment, organising youth training schemes and training sports coaches".

The IPO also notes the "Sussex Royal The Foundation Of The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex" is being represented by lawyers Harbottle & Lewis, who have represented the estate of Discworld author Sir Terry Pratchett.

