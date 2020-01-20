Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'to fund new life by launching film company'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning on launching a film company to fund their new life as a financially independent couple.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will set up their own film production business following the shock announcement that they are stepping down as 'senior' members of the Royal family.

Harry and Meghan have quit as senior royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple will make a living by producing documentaries on subjects such as climate change and mental health, in addition to providing voiceover work for other projects, according to the Daily Mail's sources.

And they could even end up collaborating with Netflix.

As reported by the newspaper, the US streaming giant's chief content officer said it would be interested in working with Harry and Meghan.

Harry recently spoke to a Hollywood director about Meghan doing voiceover work (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Asked at the the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night (19.01.20) whether Netflix would consider working with the royals, Ted Sarandos replied: "Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure."

Anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available.

It follows reports that Harry spoke to Hollywood director Jon Favreau about the possibility of Meghan doing voiceover work.

Speaking to the Lion King director at the premier of the recent reboot, Harry said: "Next time, anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available."

As reported by Insider, Meghan then joked: "That's really why we're here, to pitch!"

Meghan and Harry could produce documentaries on issues they care about (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following their shock announcement earlier this month, Meghan has been in Canada with their eight-month-old son, Archie, while Harry remained behind in England for a crucial meeting with his dad Prince Charles, brother Prince William and the Queen.

After the summit, the Monarch issued a statement on the future of the Sussexes' role within the family.

Harry has since issued a statement of his own. Speaking at an event for his charity Sentebale, held at the Ivy Chelsea Club in London on Sunday, Harry told attendees he wanted them to hear "the truth" and insisted he had "no other option" than to step back.

