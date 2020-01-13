Meghan and Harry summit talks: what's on the agenda?

Senior members of the royal family are today holding crunch talks over the future role of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry are all expected to attend the summit talks at Sandringham this morning.

After she flew back to Canada to be with baby Archie, Meghan is expected to dial in to the talks.

Harry is set to attend crunch talks with the royal family this morning while Meghan will dial in (Credit: Splash News)

The monarch is said to want to get issues surrounding the couple's future resolved quickly and gave senior aides just days to come up with a plan.

Key issues surrounding the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the royal family are set to be discussed.

The Queen, William and Charles thought to be ready to to tell the couple that significant obstacles must be overcome before their plan to step down can be put into action.

The Queen is keen to get their role in the royal family decided quickly (Credit: Splash News)

Funding for the couple's security, which costs a reported £1m per year, media access and how they will pay for their future lifestyles are all said to be up for discussion.

As royals, the couple are entitled to round-the-clock taxpayer-funded protection at home and abroad, whether on official duties or on holiday.

They want this to continue but it could be a bone of contention after the Met Police made clear they wouldn't be writing an open-ended cheque if the couple do live abroad.

It is also thought that Harry will be given documents put together following talks with the tax authorities in the UK and Canada.

Members of the press have gathered at Sandringham (Credit: Splash News)

It comes after the couple said they wish to be "financially independent" and seek to make their own money away from royal life.

Prince Charles currently foots the £2.3m bill for 95% of Harry and Meghan's expenses through his Duchy Of Cornwall, but it's unclear if this will continue after "Megxit".

Under the current structure and financing arrangements, they are prohibited from earning any income in any form.

Meghan has already reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney.

The couple's new website explains: "Under the current structure and financing arrangements, they are prohibited from earning any income in any form."

And, while there have been calls for the Queen to strip the couple of their HRH titles, senior members of the family are not said to be keen on this happening.

The couple's Frogmore Cottage in Windsor is also said to be a point of discussion.

Meghan and Harry want to keep it as a base for their family in the UK. However, they may be forced to pay rent to the Queen going forward.

It was recently refurbished with £2.4m from UK taxpayers.

And, while the talks are taking place this morning, with the world's media gathering at Sandringham, it is not guaranteed that things will be resolved and announced to the public today.

