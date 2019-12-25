Harry and Meghan break from tradition as they spend their first Christmas with baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today woke up for the first time on Christmas Day as parents.

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie back in May.

However, the couple courted controversy when they decided to skip Christmas with the royal family, instead spending it in Canada with Meghan's mum Doria Ragland.

Meghan and Harry are waking up today for the first time as parents on Christmas Day (Credit: Splash News)

Earlier this month, the move was welcomed by Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be "relieved" that Harry and Meghan were taking a break from the spotlight.

However, it is thought that William will find today "strange" with Harry not by his side celebrating Christmas at Sandringham.

The Fab Four at church on Christmas Day last year (Credit: Splash News)

Last year Meghan and Harry joined William, Kate and the rest of the royal family at the Christmas Day morning service at Sandringham's St Mary Magdalene church.

This year, the couple are in the midst of an extended break from royal duties after jetting to the States to spend Thanksgiving with Meghan's family.

However, a statement from the palace did reveal the couple would be spending time with "extended family" later on in the month.

This year Meghan and Harry are spending Christmas with Doria (Credit: Splash News)

It read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month."

The statement added: "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother Doria."

We ho-ho-hope they're having a lovely day.

