Archie enjoys his first Christmas Day surrounded by his mum Meghan's family

He may only be seven months old but you can bet that young Archie Harrison is having a whale of a time with his grandmother Doria Ragland today.

The tot and his parents – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – are spending the day in Canada with his maternal grandmother.

A palace spokesperson said: "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother Doria."

The trio are enjoying a break from the spotlight after an eventful year, during which we cooed over adorable Archie as he headed off on his first royal tour.

Adorable Archie and his parents pictured earlier in the year (Credit: Splash News)

Today, the tot is surrounded by loved ones and we imagine he's enjoying playing with his toys – and their wrapping paper, as most babies do!

Archie's presents will no doubt have been left in his personalised stocking by Santa.

The baby was gifted a sack by Harrow & Green in the run up to the festive season.

Priced from just £22, the sack came with Baby's First Christmas printed on the front.

Santa would have left Archie's gifts in his personalised sack (Credit: Harrow & Green)

Meghan's sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of the sacks and is said to have snapped them up in Selfridges a couple of years ago for George and Charlotte.

After he's opened his presents, it'll be nap time for young Archie, while his parents enjoy spending time with Meghan's mum Doria.

As the duke and duchess sit down for their Christmas dinner, Archie could well join them.

The tot will also no doubt have a festive snooze (Credit: Unsplash)

At almost eight months old, the tot will gradually be being weaned onto solids, so could enjoy pureed roast potatoes and turkey alongside his famous family.

And, although they decided against spending the festivities with the royal family this year, the family will no doubt watch Harry's grandmother make her annual Christmas Day speech.

