In Prince Harry latest, The Duke of Sussex has been warned to “grow up” and put “mending rift with the royals before his wounded pride”.

Prince Harry has yet to confirm whether he will be attending the coronation in a month’s time.

Prince Harry latest: The Duke of Sussex warned to ‘grow up’

The coronation is a month away, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to confirm whether they’ll be in attendance.

The Duke of Sussex was in the UK last week for a court case. However, he didn’t see his father, King Charles, despite being in the country for a week. Now, a royal commentator has warned that the Duke of Sussex needs to “grow up”. He also claims he needs to heal the rift between himself and the royals.

Royal commentator Nigel Jones shared his thoughts in an article for Sky News Australia recently. In his article, Jones hailed the King’s approach to any potential tension as Harry’s return to the UK grabbed media attention. He claimed that Charles played the “delicate” situation like a “true professional”.

Prince Harry latest: Duke of Sussex slammed by royal commentator

Nigel then wrote: “Oblivious to all this, Harry did his best to steal his father’s thunder and overshadow the King’s visit by way of an appearance that – as ever – was all about him.

“His day in court should make us apprehensive as to whether he intends to try and pull a similarly self-absorbed stunt at his father’s Coronation next month,” he then continued.

“Approaching the age of 40, Harry really does need to grow up and appreciate that the world has other priorities than the wounded pride of a privileged princeling,” Nigel then added.

Harry and Meghan causing ‘headaches’ at palace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been causing “headaches” at the palace. These reported headaches are due to their coronation indecisiveness.

Despite being formally invited to the coronation of King Charles, the royal couple have yet to confirm if they’re attending. With a month to go, the palace is still reportedly “none the wiser” over whether they’ll be there. An insider claims that palace staff have yet to be told if the couple have accepted the invitation. However, they have reportedly missed the cut-off time to reply – which is believed to have been April 3.

“Everything is still up in the air and there’s only a month to go. All people have been told is that ‘it should hopefully be resolved soon,” a source told the MailOnline.

“But in the meantime, the teams are trying to finalise plans for 2,000 guests, many of whom are international heads of state and VIPs. It’s a headache,” they then added.

