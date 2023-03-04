Jeremy Clarkson in shocking victory over Prince Harry after Meghan furore

Prince Harry has been handed a fresh blow after he lost out to Jeremy Clarkson for UK’s sexiest man.

The Prince found himself at the very bottom of IllicitEncounter’s sexiest man list, losing to the likes of Piers Morgan.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Clarkson has managed to climb his way to the very top, as the public voted him sexiest man.

Jeremy Clarkson was voted UK’s sexiest man (Credit: Cover Images)

Jeremy Clarkson beat Prince Harry in ‘UK’s sexiest man’ list

Diddly Squat Farm owner Jeremy Clarkson has been voted UK’s sexiest man.

Yes, you read that right!

Dating site, IllicitEncounters, have revealed their list of the UK’s sexiest men according to the public.

The site asked 2,000 of its female members to score a list of this year’s most famous and relevant names from 1-10.

The list of 50 names were then separated into categories such as Celebrity, Politics, Sport and Public Figures as well as an overall top 10.

And Jeremy has managed to land top spot, beating the likes of Idris Elba and Ryan Reynolds.

Why someone would score Jeremy higher than the Luther actor is beyond us, but the presenter managed to score an impressive total 8 out of 10 points.

The UK’s sexiest men according to the poll are:

1. Jeremy Clarkson

2. Gary Lineker

3. Mike Tindall

4. Ryan Reynolds

5. Martin Lewis

6. Dermot O’Leary

7. Idris Elba

8. Volodymyr Zelensky

9. Mikel Arteta

10. Charlie Mullins

Prince Harry was at the bottom of the UK’s sexiest man list (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry came last on the list of UK’s sexiest men

However, Prince Harry didn’t have as much luck in the poll.

The Duke of Sussex came came last in the Public Figures table, losing to Piers Morgan who took 17th spot.

IllicitEncounters spokesperson Jessica Leoni commented on Jeremy’s overall win.

She said: “We knew providing our members with a list of 50 famous names across both genders and asking them to score them on their ‘affair factor’ would throw up some shocks, and it didn’t disappoint.

“With the wax jacket and tweed shirt, clearly, Clarkson’s bad boy farmer vibe is working for the over 30s.

“Landing top spot our table won’t earn him diddly squat, but I’m sure it will give him bragging rights on the farm.”

