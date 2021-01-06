Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been forced to delay their ‘Megxit deal‘ talks with the Queen.

The married pair, who stepped down from royal duties in March, had planned to meet with the monarch in the coming weeks to arrange a solution.

However, the royals have reportedly cancelled their plans due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have scrapped their ‘Megxit deal’ talks (Credit: SplashNews)

Read more: Chloe Madeley casts doubt on Meghan and Harry attending vow renewal to husband James Haskell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to miss ‘Megxit’ talks

As non-essential travel is banned, it’s unlikely Harry and Meghan will be able to make it to the UK.

Instead, the couple will remain in California.

According to The Mirror, the prince has “not yet attempted to contact” his grandmother to re-arrange the meeting.

The meeting was due to take place on March 31.

The Queen planned to meet with Harry in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did the couple step down?

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal duties back in March 2019.

At the time, Buckingham Palace confirmed their titles and remaining duties would be reviewed within a year’s time.

They said: “The Royal Family and Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.”

Prince Harry now lives in America with Meghan (Credit: SplashNews)

Will Harry and Meghan reunite with the royal family?

It appears the couple may have to attend some big events in the diary for the Royal Family this year.

These include Her Majesty’s 95th birthday in April and Prince Philip’s 100th in June.

Meanwhile, the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue will take place in July.

Read more: Good Morning Britain: Piers Morgan clashes with Susanna Reid over Meghan and Harry

Phil Dampier, author of Royally Suited: Harry and Meghan In Their Own Words, told The Sun Online: “I think it’s going to be very awkward if they do meet up.”

He added: “I think they will put on a united front for the unveiling of Diana’s statue and I’m sure they will put on a united front for the birthday celebrations but behind the scenes I think there’s going to be a lot of tension.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.