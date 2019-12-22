Prince George pictured making Christmas pudding with his great-grandmother the Queen

Four generations of the Royal family made a Christmas pudding as the Queen put on a brave face while her husband, Prince Philip, was in hospital.

Her Majesty joined son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George to help make a new recipe for the British Legion.

Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's "Together at Christmas" initiative. pic.twitter.com/mLHWVsvfjW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 21, 2019

The monarch was pictured smiling as Prince Charles and William were watching George, six, stir the ingredients together.

A new Royal British Legion recipe was created for the launch, with The Royal Family uniquely adding poppy seeds to the mixture, in a nod to the charity’s iconic symbol of Remembrance. pic.twitter.com/BGlHbD5p3R — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 21, 2019

More images explained that the Queen is a patron of the British Legion, which has created a new recipe for its care home initiative.

The recipe includes poppy seeds in the mixture, as "a nod to the charity's iconic symbol of Remembrance".

Mary made Kate laugh (Credit: BBC)

It's not the first time Prince William got his hands dirty while baking recently.

The Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate Middleton appeared on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas last week.

Helping Mary to cook up some festive treats, viewers were soon in hysterics when Mary, 84, asked Kate if she would 'like to squirt on a cake'.

Prince Philip was rushed to hospital last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week, Prince Philip, 98, was taken to hospital after reports he had been suffering flu-like symptoms.

The Daily Mail reported that Philip isn't being treated as an "emergency case", although a source claimed that a "bad fall" left Philip "bed-bound".

