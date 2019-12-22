The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Prince George pictured making Christmas pudding with his great-grandmother the Queen

It was for the British Legion

By Paul Hirons
Four generations of the Royal family made a Christmas pudding as the Queen put on a brave face while her husband, Prince Philip, was in hospital.

Her Majesty joined son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George to help make a new recipe for the British Legion.

The monarch was pictured smiling as Prince Charles and William were watching George, six, stir the ingredients together.

Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative.

More images explained that the Queen is a patron of the British Legion, which has created a new recipe for its care home initiative.

The recipe includes poppy seeds in the mixture, as "a nod to the charity's iconic symbol of Remembrance".

Mary made Kate laugh (Credit: BBC)

It's not the first time Prince William got his hands dirty while baking recently.

The Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate Middleton appeared on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas last week.

Helping Mary to cook up some festive treats, viewers were soon in hysterics when Mary, 84, asked Kate if she would 'like to squirt on a cake'.

Prince Philip was rushed to hospital last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week, Prince Philip, 98, was taken to hospital after reports he had been suffering flu-like symptoms.

The Daily Mail reported that Philip isn't being treated as an "emergency case", although a source claimed that a "bad fall" left Philip "bed-bound".

