Prince Charles publicly shows support for brother Andrew at Sandringham

Prince Andrew has been snapped arriving at church in Sandringham... walking beside his brother Prince Charles.

ITV's Chris Sharp tweeted a picture of the moment.

Prince Andrew photographed out for walk and, it seems, a bit of a talk with his older brother Prince Charles at Sandringham this morning 🎄 pic.twitter.com/OCgFLGYZ9H — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 25, 2019

Following his departure from his public role in the royal family last month, it had been expected that the Queen's middle son would not to walk with the Monarch as he has done in previous years.

The Queen arrived at church by car, with husband Philip absent this year.

The Queen is already at the church (Credit: Splash)

The Earl of Wessex and daughter Lady Louise were also pictured.

They royal family traditionally attend the 11am Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene church on the Estate.

Read more: The Cambridges' official Christmas card

Prince William and Kate are yet to arrive at the service.

Little Louis will be absent from the service (Credit: Splash)

They are due to be in attendance with their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice is expected to be joined by fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the first time after being invited by the Queen.

Yesterday Prince Philip was discharged from hospital after spending four nights in King Edward VII's in central London receiving treatment for a pre-existing condition.

Prince Philip will be with his family following his stay in hospital (Credit: Splash)

It is understood he was taken to Sandringham by helicopter to spend the festive period with his family.

Read more: Meghan and Harry's portrait missing from Queen's table

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be attending as they are spending seven-month-old son Archie's first Christmas with the duchess's mother, Doria Ragland,

Prince Andrew stepped away from public life following a disastrous interview with BBC presenter Emily Maitlis in which he addressed his controversial friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.