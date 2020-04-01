Prince Charles urges Britain to stay strong in first address since coronavirus recovery

Prince Charles has opened up about what it was like to have coronavirus admitting he was lucky to have "relatively mild symptoms".

The 71-year-old royal tested positive for the potentially deadly respiratory illness in March. But after seven days in isolation he made a recovery.

Charles has now recorded a video message in his role as Patron of AGE UK to share his experience of the disease and send his support to all the older citizens in the UK.

Over 70s are currently following the lockdown rules set out by the British government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He said: "Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus - luckily with relatively mild symptoms - I now find myself on the other side of the illness.

"But [I'm] still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation.

Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus last week (Credit: SplashNews)

Distressing experience

"As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience.

"The presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.

"At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances.

"And of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness. As Patron of Age UK, and my wife the Patron of SilverLine, our hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty."

Charles also used his message to thank the efforts of the doctors and nurses of the NHS who are battling coronavirus on the front line, describing them all as "marvellous people" with "extraordinary skills".

Further emergency service

The prince also praised all the shop staff in the UK who have proven themselves to be a "further emergency service" with their tireless work to keep the supermarket shelves fully stocked.

He added: "At a time when doctors, nurses and all the vital ancillary staff that form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under such enormous strain, and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centres.

"...And to contain, as much as possible, the spread of this virus. Our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvellous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud.

"I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance."

"Indeed, it has been so wonderful to see just how many across the UK have signed up in their hundreds of thousands to be NHS volunteers, offering their help to do whatever they can to provide support to those on the front line.

"In this regard, we also think of all those many shop workers who are toiling as hard as they can throughout each and every night to keep supermarket shelves stocked - a further 'emergency service' on which we are all relying."

'Stay strong'

Charles - whose sons are Prince William and Prince Harry - also urged everyone in Britain to stay strong during this challenging time and remember that it will end at some point.

He said: "As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow

citizens. None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come."

