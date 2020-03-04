Primark launches Disney range for pets

Fans of Disney can now dress their furry friends like their favourite characters thanks to Primark's new pet range.

The new collection has everything from character outfits and chew toys to themed plates and bowls.

Why not dress your pup like Minnie Mouse? (Credit: Primark)

The mini outfits cost £10 and include Minnie Mouse, Simba from The Lion King and Toy Story themed outfits.

Turn your dog into a lion cub with this Simba outfit (Credit: Primark)

The outfits come in sizes small, medium and large so there's something to suit your dog - or cat - whatever its size.

Toy Story fans can dress their dog - or cat - like Woody (Credit: Primark)

There are also Dumbo themed and Mickey Mouse outfits available.

Animals can get cosy in an alien Toy Story dog bed, £15, as well as eating off of Toy Story, Lion King or Minnie Mouse decorated sets of plates and bowls, £6.

Pets can sleep in an Alien Toy Story bed (Credit: Primark)

Sets of plates and bowls are selling for £6 (Credit: Primark)

If that's not enough, there are also themed chew toys available for £4.

Designs include Toy Story characters as well Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Get your pooch a chew toy! (Credit: Primark)

Disney fanatic best hotfoot it down to Primark sharpish - these cute bits for our furry friends are sure to fly off the shelves.

Last month, we revealed that you could twin with your dog thanks to Primark's pet clothing range.

Pampered pooch owners will love the new rainbow unicorn onesie.

It features pastel shades of pink, blue, purple and yellow, with a fluffy pink tail.

Meanwhile, Baby Shark fans will love the new bright blue shark outfit, complete with fins, a tail and ferocious-looking teeth.

How cute is this?! (Credit: Primark)

You can also pick up a bright yellow doggy raincoat which will be handy for those rainy April days.

