Primark is selling a chunky-knit throw for half price... in the sale for £15!

With all the storms raging around the country and the cold and wet weather biting hard, chunky throws are perfect for snuggling up with on a grey winter's day.

The good news is that Primark has slashed the price of its chunky-knit throws by half and are now selling them for £15.

Cosy up in the pink blanker for less (Credit: Primark)

The budget-friendly chain has reduced the price of its throws by 50 per cent and is now selling them for as little as £15.

The muted pink chunky-knitted throw costs £15, down from £30, in the sale.

Unfortunately, the cream version is still currently priced at £30.

Eagle-eyed shoppers who are members of the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group on Facebook, posted images of the bargain online.

And it wasn't long before other group members went wild at the potential bargain.

The white version is still full price (Credit: Primark)

One member wrote: "If you see these, I will send you the money to pick me one up!!"

Another member asked if someone could send her one in the post, while another quite understandably shouted: "I NEED THIS!!"

Hundreds more let their friends know in the comments section.

The clothes aired is down to an incredible £1 (Credit: B&M)

Other deals around to look out for include discount store B&M Homestores selling a heated clothes airer.

The popular Addis Heated Clothes Airer, which did cost £10, is on sale now for just £1.

While B&M doesn't sell online, the website states that there is limited availability in stores.

"Providing up to 12 metres of drying space, this Heated Clothes Airer from Addis is the perfect home accessory," the blurb states.

"Dry a wash-load of clothes in one go on this fabulous airer," it added.

The hot water bottle gets to work on your neck and shoulders (Credit: Amazon)

Elsewhere, and perfect for winter, Amazon is selling a hot water bottle for your neck and shoulders for less than a tenner.

The Bauer Professional Soft Fleece-Covered Neck, Shoulder & Back Hot Water Bottle actually wraps around your neck and shoulders to keep you warm.

It also claims to soothe stress-induced headaches and relieve tension in the back, neck and shoulders.

The pink version costs just £9.74, while it's also available in black and pale blue.

