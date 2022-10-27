Carol Vorderman’s heartbreaking confession about son facing ‘bullying’ for ‘being different’

Pride of Britain host Carol Vorderman is a proud mum to her son Cameron and daughter Katie and she often opens up about her children.

In late 2021, she penned an emotional plea to the government about her son Cameron.

She asked them to prioritise funding for children with physical and learning disabilities, and “give these vulnerable children a quality of life and a future”.

Carol‘s son Cameron has severe ADD, dyslexia and ADHD, and developed “later than other children his age”, Carol said.

In her letter in The Sun last year, Carol revealed the heartbreaking reality of mothering a child with severe disabilities.

She wrote: “When Cam moved schools because we moved out of London, his world changed. He was bullied for being different.

“My heart broke nearly every single day seeing him drag his rucksack home, so unhappy.

“He had to build strategies for himself to manage the world. That shouldn’t have been up to him. The system should have helped with those.”

Carol’s son was branded “unteachable” due to his disabilities

In a shocking reveal at the time, Carol said that even Cameron’s teachers failed to provide the support he needed.

Because of the lack of understanding around high spectrum dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Carol said she had difficulty finding a learning environment that suited him.

She spoke candidly about her experience on This Morning late last year, stating: “I put him in a little school, probably aged four or five then, and by the end of that year they said ‘we can’t have him here, we can’t teach him.'”

She added that she was eventually able to pay for a specialist school for him, but acknowledged that most parents of disabled children cannot afford this luxury.

Carol Vorderman to host Pride of Britain

Meanwhile, tonight (October 27), the Pride of Britain Awards will air on ITV with Carol hosting.

Each year, the Pride of Britain Awards returns to celebrate the nation’s heroes and honour their good deeds. The ceremony, now in its 23rd year, takes place annually and features famous faces like celebrities and politicians attending to offer their support.

The ceremony took place on Monday, October 24 but will air tonight on ITV at 8pm.

The awards will be held at London’s Grosvenor House and hosted by Ashley Banjo and Carol. This will be Carol’s 14th year hosting the event.

She told Instagram fans today: “Please join us to celebrate some of the most amazing inspiring wonderful people in Britain today.

“I promise you by the time the show draws to a close you will feel better about the world and know that good people walk among us.”

Pride of Britain Awards 2022 will air on ITV, Thursday October 27, from 8pm.

