The best red carpet looks from the Pride of Britain Awards 2023 as Amy Dowden and Vanessa Feltz dazzle

Celebrities donned their best looks last night as the Pride of Britain Awards 2023 took place in London.

Carol Vorderman was back to host the event alongside Ashely Banjo as it celebrates the achievements of incredible and inspiring people.

The ceremony will air on ITV this coming Thursday (October 12). But ahead of then, let’s take a look at the night’s most beautiful looks from the red carpet.

Amy Dowden wowed in a stunning pink gown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pride of Britain Awards 2023 looks

Amy Dowden

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden looked beautiful at the awards last night, wearing a pink satin dress featuring a huge bow.

The dancer’s gown was a beautiful choice for Breast Cancer Awareness Month amid her ongoing cancer diagnosis.

She also bravely took to the red carpet with her shaved head and she looked simply stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol Vorderman

Host Carol Vorderman brought the glamour to the awards as she dazzled in a gorgeous blue strapless gown. The dress by Isabell Kristensen Couture featured ruched detailing and hugged Carol’s figure perfectly.

Carol wore her blonde hair in mermaid style waves to match the mermaid style dress.

Perfection!

Wow Shirley! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shirley Ballas

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas didn’t disappoint either with her choice of gown. Wearing a stunning red ballgown, Shirley looked like royalty.

The dress featured an off-the-shoulder style and an a-line skirt.

Shirley matched the dress’ style perfectly by wearing her brunette hair in a sleek and chic updo.

Obsessed!

Vanessa looked just like a Disney princess! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Feltz

Newly-single Vanessa Feltz looked every inch a princess in her stunning gown for the Pride of Britain Awards 2023.

The This Morning regular opted for a light blue satin dress which featured a glitzy embroided design at the top.

The dress also featured sequins and Vanessa wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Hamza also went with pink! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hamza Yassin

Strictly 2022 winner Hamza Yassin also opted for the pink look. He looked very dapper in a navy suit with a light pink shirt and hot pink tie.

His long hair was also on show as it fell down his back.

Love the look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Oti Mabuse

Look at that pregnancy glow! Strictly star Oti Mabuse stunned at last night’s awards ceremony in a black gown which hugged her growing baby bump perfectly.

Oti wore a black satin gown from Isabell Kristensen Couture, which featured a high-low skirt and a one-shoulder detail. The top half of the dress was also embroided with silver details.

She paired the look with simple black heels and her hair styled in a high ponytail.

Beautiful!

Jay looked great at the awards! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jay Blades

The Repair Shop favourite Jay Blades also looked dapper on the red carpet. He wore a white shirt and black tie with a black cardigan.

He also wore a black kilt with black shoes.

And of course he sported his usual black square glasses and hat!

The couple complimented each other well! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nick Knowles and girlfriend Katie

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles and his girlfriend Katie looked stunning on the red carpet for the awards. Katie opted for a nude colour fitted gown which featured silve detailing.

Meanwhile, Nick wore a navy suit and blue tie.

Lovely couple!

Kate stunned in pink! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway also followed the pink theme and wore a stunning stain gown. The top part of the dress was a pink satin blouse featuring a low-cut neckline and puff sleeves.

The bottom of the dress was a purple satin skirt. During her appearance on the red carpet, Kate gave an update on husband Derek. When asked how Derek was doing, she told the Mirror: “Not great. He did want to come to this this year actually. Maybe next year. Maybe the 25th anniversary. Fingers crossed.”

Ranvir Singh sported silver glitter! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ranvir Singh

Bringing some glitz to the ceremony was Ranvir Singh, who opted for a white shirt and silver glittery skirt.

Read more: Bobby Brazier admits he’s ‘falling in love’ with Strictly co-star: ‘She’s just great’

The GMB star paired the look with a silver glittery bag and matching shoes.

Ranvir also wore her hair in a straight sleek ‘do with a silver necklace and matching earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett Moffatt

Just weeks after welcoming her first child, Scarlett Moffatt looked gorgeous at the Pride of Britain Awards. She wore a black strapless gown featuring a gold embellishment detail. She also wore black gloves and black strappy heels.

Scarlett said on Instagram: “Wow what an amazing evening. Makes me so proud to be British & gives me faith within humanity that so many amazing, selfless, kind people exist. Thank you @prideofbritain for inviting me & @scottdobby and a massive thank you to @redcarpetreadylincoln for making this new mam feel confident & glam & @suit_culture for making Scott’s feel like a cool dad.”

Awwww!

Which look was your favourite? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.