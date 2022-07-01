Pridegoers invited to uncover hidden artworks at Soho Snap AR Art Exhibition

Visitors to London Pride this weekend will find that there’s more to their favourite nightspots than meets the eye.

The Old Compton Street is hosting an Augmented Reality (AR) exhibition by a range of LGBTQ+ artists.

And you do not want to miss out!

This unique exhibition on Snapchat means that users can enjoy curations of incredible artwork only on their phones.

Snapchat launched a new AR Art Exhibition for Pride month (Credit: Cover Images)

Soho AR Art Exhibiton

To celebrate Pride month, Snapchat collaborated with arts organisation and V.O Curations to create the Pride Augmented: A Celebration of Queer Art exhibition.

In addition, the exhibition features work by six artists who have each transformed a venue with virtual art visible only to smartphone users.

The LGBTQ+ artists include Londoner Bernice Mulenga.

Mulenga’s photography, which celebrates nightlife, music, movement, colour and Black queer culture can be viewed at Comptoms Pub.

Meanwhile, Portuguese artist Emanuel De Carvalho’s work about fluid and non-binary gender identities will spruce up the famous G-A-Y nightclub.

Snapchat users can scan the rainbow-splashed Snapcode to reveal the virtual artwork (Credit: Cover Images)

How can I get involved this Pride month?

To get involved in the AR exhibition, users can scan the rainbow-splashed Snapcode at 68 Old Compton Street using Snapchat.

Visitors will then receive a guided tour through the exhibition revealing each artist’s inspiration behind the artwork.

However, the excitement doesn’t end there!

The experience also transforms the sky into the rainbow colours of the Pride flag.

V.O Curations Co-Founder Nnamdi Obiekwe said: “Pride Augmented: A Celebration of Queer Art is an exhibition geared towards creating a more inclusive LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s a celebratory space for unique identities.”

In addition, Nnamdi Obiekwe added: “And a restorative one for those who have faced barriers in their day-to-day lives.”

The exhibition will be open to the public from July 1 until 15 August 2022.

This includes on the Pride parade day on Saturday.

