Prices are reportedly set to increase on TV licence, broadband and other essential services

It's been reported that in spite of the coronavirus outbreak prices on things such as your TV licence are still set to rise.

In fact, a number of essential services in the coming weeks and months could be hit, leaving the average person out of pocket.

According to The Sun Online, everything from home broadband to mobile phone bills, pharmacy prescriptions to your TV licence are due for a price hike.

Some home-owners will have to pay more council tax (Credit: Pixabay)

Prices are rising

The Sun Online's report says that Sky customers face an average annual price increase of £36.

BT Broadband is said to be increasing its prices in line with inflation. That means its unlimited broadband package will rise to £46.08 a month.

Happily, the report states that fellow communications firms TalkTalk and Virgin Media will not be putting up their prices.

As for mobile phone providers, O2 and Three will reportedly raise their prices by 2.7 per cent, with EE's increase said to be a slightly more bearable 2.2 per cent.

BT Mobile will apparently keep in line with the 1.3 percent inflation rate, while Tesco Mobile bills will stay as they are.

Relief for over-75s

The price of an annual TV licence is set to rise by £3 to £157.50. As previously announced, though, people over 75 will no longer have to pay the fee.

People needing medicine will find themselves worse off financially (Credit: Pxfuel.com)

According to the report, the price of a pharmacy prescription will go up by 15p from Wednesday. This means people will have to fork out £9.15 for their medicine.

There's a fairly hefty increase on council tax, with the amount for Band D properties going up by £67 a year.

And postage stamps will also reportedly be affected by the price hikes. A first class stamp for a standard size letter will now cost 76p – up from 70p. Meanwhile second class stamps for a standard size letter will become 65p (previously 61p).

On the plus side, the report claims the average annual water and sewage bill will drop by £17, from £413.33 to £396.60.

Rishi Sunak has brought in measures to help workers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The coronavirus outbreak has left millions of people worrying about their job security.

Earlier this month, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced measures designed to help workers financially while the country is in lockdown.

These include paying 80 percent of wages while people are unable to work. It also revealed the introduction of mortgage holidays for home-owners.

