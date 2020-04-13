Pregnant Vogue Williams reveals it's 'not easy' to embrace her changing shape

She's expecting her second baby with husband Spencer Matthews but Vogue Williams isn't finding pregnancy easy the second time around.

The couple are already parents to adorable son Theodore.

Last month they announced they were expecting baby number two, a little girl.

However, posting to Instagram, Vogue revealed that she's struggling the second time around.

Looking gorgeous in a strappy pink dress as she posed outside in the sunshine, she said: "All of a sudden I feel VERY pregnant!"

Vogue added: "I’m trying as much as I can to embrace my changing body but it’s not easy. I feel a lot bigger this time and it’s true what they say, girls make you wider and wowza that water retention is something else."

She also said she doesn't feel like she wants to expose her bump this time around, despite having done so while carrying Theo.

I’m not even sure I’ll wear a bikini in the summer.

Vogue said: "I’m also not into having my bump out at all, last time I was all about the crop top and this time I’m not even sure I’ll wear a bikini in the summer."

She continued: "The best thing about a second pregnancy is that you don’t have much time to think about it which actually makes it easier."

Vogue concluded: "So Theodore my gorgeous boy, thank you for taking up every second of my day!"

"You look absolutely fabulous Vogue," said one of her followers.

Vogue is already mum to son Theo (Credit: Splash News)

Another added: "Stunning my girl."

"Gorgeous ...lovely to see your little bump," said another.

"Oozing pregnancy glam," another commented.

"You're glowing," another said.

Another of Vogue's followers said: "Looking amazing, pregnancy suits you."

Other pregnant ladies, however, empathised with Vogue.

One posted: "OMG I’m so with you. I'm in my second pregnancy a few weeks behind you and feel so much bigger and generally wider everywhere!"

The woman kindly added: "You look totally gorge, as always. Good luck with the rest of the pregnancy!"

Another mum added: "Absolutely. Second pregnancies fly past, and seeing your babies together makes every second of the craziness worth it."

