Pregnant Stacey Solomon has issued a plea to fans asking for their help ahead of the birth of her third baby with Joe Swash.

Stacey shocked the showbiz world earlier this week as she revealed that she’s pregnant.

Not only that, but the baby is due this month.

Yes, really!

Pregnant Stacey Solomon asks fans for help

Taking to her Instagram Stories last night (December 31), Stacey issued a plea to fans.

She admitted that her life is a “mess” and said that she’s making it her “mission” to sort things out before the baby arrives.

However, it appears she’s lacking in motivation, and that’s where she’s asked her army of fans to step in.

Stacey, who presents the show Sort Your Life out, told fans she was in “nesting” mode.

She said: “I honestly can’t sit still.

“I feel like I spent 2022 sorting lovely people’s lives out and mine’s a it of a mess.

“So I’m going to try and get myself sorted this year.”

‘Excited to start nesting’

She then added: “I’m going to be that annoying person on a mission before baby comes.

“I’m going to try and sort myself out one small thing at a time every day in January.

“So if anyone fancies a good clear out and start over maybe we can do it together and motivate each other,” she added, with the praying emoji.

Stacey then said: “I’m so excited to start nesting.

“2023 let’s do this!”

Stacey Solomon expecting third baby with Joe

The Loose Women presenter shared her shock baby news earlier this week.

She revealed that the pregnancy was a surprise for her and Joe, as she shared a cute video of the moment she told her hubby she was expecting.

It comes after the pair welcomes son Rex and daughter Rose.

Stacey also has two older kids, Leighton and Zachary.

Joe, meanwhile, is dad to son Harry.

