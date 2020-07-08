Pregnant Rochelle Humes shows off unborn son’s first pair of luxury shoes

Pregnant Rochelle Humes has showed off her unborn son's new pair of trainers.

The presenter is expecting her third child, a baby boy, with her husband Marvin Humes.

Rochelle, 31, and Marvin's son is definitely going to be a little trendsetter with his new custom-made Nike trainers.

Rochelle Humes showed off her unborn's son first pair of trainers (Credit: Instagram)

Read more: Rochelle Humes reveals her boobs are ‘bigger than her belly’ as she shares pregnancy update

Rochelle revealed her unborn son's white Nike Air Force 1 shoes, which were customised to have a Dior print, on Instagram.

She wrote: "I can't stop looking at them. Thank you SO much... @s1kustoms."

Rochelle then shared a video of the tiny trainers.

She said: "My little man is gonna be BIG dripper... Oh my GAWD." [Sic]

The little boy's tiny trainers (Credit: Instagram)

Last week, Rochelle revealed her unborn son's luxury pram.

What did it look like?

The couple bought a black and gold limited edition pram from Stokke.

Rochelle revealed singer Jessie J actually helped her bag the pram because it was limited edition.

My little man is gonna be BIG dripper... Oh my GAWD.

The star said: "This is very random, the lovely Jessie J managed to find it for me.

"So because of Jessie, I have my dream pram sat in my kitchen right now. She just helped me out and found it.

"It feels very real. It arrived this morning. I've got just over three months [of pregnancy] left. We're having another baby."

Rochelle's pram for her unborn son (Credit: Instagram)

According to PramCentre.co.uk, the buggy costs £1,099.00.

The description says it's "truly limited with only 1,000 available worldwide" and is a "dream to manouver with swivel wheels and one-handed steering".

Meanwhile, Rochelle recently gave her fans a pregnancy update and said her boobs are now bigger than her belly.

Rochelle's pregnancy update

The presenter said: "25 weeks (not that I’m counting). At this point my boobs are actually bigger than my belly did this happen to any one else?

"I’m enjoying this pregnancy so much more at this stage now, I stopped being sick about 5 weeks ago and I feel like a new human for it.

Read more: Pregnant Rochelle Humes shows off luxury £1,000 pram for unborn son

"The only thing I need to tackle now is my sleep, or lack of."

She added: "We now have 3 months ish left and I feel like I can see the end, I’m just SO excited to meet my little man."

Marvin and Rochelle are already parents to their daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.