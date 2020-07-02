Pregnant Rochelle Humes shows off luxury £1,000 pram for unborn son

Pregnant Rochelle Humes has revealed her unborn son's luxury pram.

The star, who is expecting her third child, showed off the pushchair on her Instagram Stories today (July 2).

Rochelle and husband Marvin have bought a black and gold limited edition pram from Stokke.

Rochelle has bought a black and gold limited edition pram (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking about the pram, Rochelle said in a video: "Me and the bump have just had a very exciting delivery.

"The buggy is here from Stokke. With both of my girls, I used a brand called Orbit and they discontinued.

Because of Jessie, I have my dream pram sat in my kitchen right now.

"It was my favourite buggy ever so it was going to be tough competition to find a buggy that I loved as much. But I'm very excited about this."

Rochelle revealed singer Jessie J actually helped her bag the pram because it was limited edition.

She said: "This is very random, the lovely Jessie J managed to find it for me.

Rochelle said Jessie J helped her get the limited edition pram (Credit: Instagram)

"So because of Jessie, I have my dream pram sat in my kitchen right now. She just helped me out and found it.

"It feels very real. It arrived this morning.

"I've got just over three months [of pregnancy] left. We're having another baby."

What does the pram look like?

Rochelle then showed the pram, which featured matte gold chassis.

According to PramCentre.co.uk, the buggy costs £1,099.00.

The description says it's "truly limited with only 1,000 available worldwide" and is a "dream to manouver with swivel wheels and one-handed steering".

The buggy costs £1,099.00 (Credit: PramCentre.co.uk)

The pram includes a "chic seat" and a changing bag.

It also comes with a stroller harness protector, a stroller leatherette hinged rail for the seat, a stroller seat baby insert, a shopping bag and can be changed into a carrycot.

Meanwhile, Rochelle and husband Marvin announced their pregnancy back in April.

The couple are already parents to their daughters, Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

With their son due in October, it seems Rochelle also has her eyes on a very expensive cot for her little one.

Marvin and Rochelle's son is due in October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The designer cot costs a staggering £1.6k and Rochelle shared a picture of it on Instagram, writing in the caption: "In love..."

High-end retailer Harrod's describes the cot as "setting a new standard of luxury" that will "bring high sophistication into your nursery decor".

