Pregnant Rochelle Humes delights fans with video of her baby kicking

Presenter Rochelle Humes has delighted her fans and celebrity pals with a cute video of some of the first kicks from her unborn baby.

The pregnant This Morning host, 31, posted a clip on Instagram showing her bare belly moving ever so slightly as her son gave her a "teeny little hello".

What happens in the video?

In the video, which she shared on Saturday (June 27) evening, Rochelle films her baby bump as she taps it gently - and gets a few tiny kicks in response.

She wrote in the caption, "Hey Mama" with a waving emoji, adding: "It's a teeny little hello but it's made my day."

In the comments, Rochelle's husband - former JLS singer Marvin Humes - wrote, "Lil' man" alongside a heart emoji.

Nadia Sawalha, from Loose Women, commented simply: "Awwww."

Amanda Holden also featured in the comments, posting a heart emoji. Comedian and dad-of-three Paddy McGuinness related: "Yes! I used to love these moments. Freaked me out but in an amazing way."

It's a teeny little hello.

Ex Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh wrote: "I mean, it can never not amaze me."

How did her fans react?

Rochelle also delighted her fans with the video, as one put: "The best feeling in the world."

Another told her: "Beautiful, best feeling ever."

A third said: "So lovely. I remember those moments well."

Last week, the former The Saturdays singer teased that motherhood could be set to cost her a pretty penny.

Rochelle shared the video of the baby kicks on Saturday (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

Rochelle, who already has two daughters with husband Marvin, revealed she is desperate to purchase a very expensive designer cot for her third child.

The cot costs a staggering £1.6k and Rochelle shared a picture of it on Instagram, writing in the caption: "In love..."

High-end retailer Harrod's describes the cutting-edge cot as "setting a new standard of luxury" that will "bring high sophistication into your nursery decor".

