Rochelle Humes has melted her fans’ hearts with a series of enviable snaps from her family holiday.

The TV presenter, husband Marvin Humes and their two daughters have been staycationing in Cornwall.

Rochelle Humes posted beautiful photos of her holiday on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rochelle Humes share about her Cornwall holiday?

Rochelle, 31, shared a few snaps of their time away together. And it seems their idyllic break has convinced her that there’s no real need to go abroad for a holiday.

She captioned the pics: “I’m really not sure why, as soon as we get a break, we hop on a plane and leave the UK.

“Staycationing for the win.

“We have made so many memories already.”

Among the images were shots showing children Alaia-Mai and Valentina snuggling up with both their mum and dad in a swimming pool and a hot tub.

We have made so many memories already.

The swimming pool pic also revealed an incredible view which was also evidenced in other photos.

The outlook was of a beach and a coastline with a beautiful blue sky.

And the outstanding surroundings were also visible from their accommodation.

Another image showed where the family had been staying. And it seems their living room for the break also looked directly out onto the sea.

Talk about a room with a view!

How did Rochelle Humes’ fans react to the holiday pics?

Many of Rochelle’s followers were convinced they knew the exact location of the family’s break. Many suggested other local spots that they might like to visit.

But most commenters were more taken with how happy they all looked as they spent time together.

Thousands also showed their approval for the pics, which racked up thousands of ‘Likes’ within minutes of being posted.

One person commented: “That hotel is stunning. And what a beautiful family.”

Rochelle said the family made wonderful memories on their ‘staycation’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another well wisher said: “Beautiful family photos. Your girls are absolute stunners!”

“What a beautiful place. Such an adorable family,” echoed a third person.

“You all look so happy together. What more could anyone ask for from a family holiday?” added another impressed fan.

And yet another observer chipped in: “Such precious times together.”

Celebrity pals such as Angela Scanlon and Nadia Sawalha were also quick to give the peek at the Humes’ holiday the thumbs up.

Nadia commented: “I love that hotel. Was there a few months ago. So so beautiful.”

Rochelle and Marvin’s third child, a boy, is due in October.

