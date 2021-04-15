Pregnant Rachel Riley shows off growing bump after announcing baby news

Pregnant Rachel Riley has showed off her growing baby bump after announcing the happy news.

The Countdown star is expecting her second child with her husband Pasha Kovalev.

Rachel shared a couple of snaps of her bump as she joked she no longer has to hold in her stomach.

What did pregnant Rachel Riley say?

The images showed Rachel smiling on set of Countdown as her bump was on display in two different dresses.

The star wrote: “Nice being able to breathe again at work! No more stomach holding in, phew!”

Fans gushed over her blossoming bump in the comments.

Rachel is pregnant with her second baby (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

One person said: “Simply beautiful.”

Another wrote: “You are glowing with happiness.”

One added: “Congratulations to you both! Lovely news!”

On Wednesday, Rachel announced her pregnancy on social media.

The star shared a photo of herself on the Countdown set, as she cradled her bump.

Rachel and Pasha already have a daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rachel announce?

In the image, Rachel is seen standing next to the Countdown board which read out the word “fittriley”, which spells “fertility”.

Rachel wrote: “A special teatime teaser! And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her…”

She added: “And it’ll only get worse till Autumn!

“Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave.”

A special teatime teaser! 🤗 And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her… 😉 And it’ll only get worse till Autumn! 🌈👶🏻 Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave ☺️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bumPnbAQfh — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) April 14, 2021

Does Rachel have any other children?

Rachel is already a mum to her and Pasha’s daughter Maven, who was born in December 2019.

Rachel recently discussed having another baby and adding to their family.

Speaking to Hello! magazine last month, the doting mum said: “Yeah I think we’d like another one.

“Some of my friends had twins by accident and a few of them have got three little ones and everyone seemed to have them straight after. No one regrets it though, do they?”

