Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are both pregnant – and they’ve posed together with their bumps for the first time.

Perrie, 27, revealed her happy news earlier today (Monday May 10) and Leigh-Anne, 29, announced she is expecting just a few days ago.

The pair showed how perfectly they’re in harmony with one another in a happy snap, uploaded to Instagram today.

Little mix stars Leigh-Anne Pinnock, left, and Perrie Edwards, right, (with Jade Thirlwall, centre) are both expecting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third pregnancy in the Little Mix ‘camp’

The Instagram update came this afternoon, following Perrie’s reveal. And it came with a picture showing another colleague’s baby bump.

However, it is not fellow Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall who is pregnant. It is their manager Samantha Cox who is also having a baby.

Samantha shared the image of Perrie, Leigh-Anne and her all cradling their growing bumps.

And she also suggested their children could grow up together to be the best of friends.

‘We get to do this together!’

Samantha captioned the striking image: “Future best friends pending…

Future best friends pending…

“We’ve been through so much and now we get to do this together!

“Love you both @perrieedwards @leighannepinnock and Aunty @jadethirlwall.”

How Perrie Edwards revealed her pregnancy news

Perrie shared a series of black and white photos on social media earlier today.

They show her and partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain lovingly holding her belly.

She captioned the images: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.

“Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Bookies have already offered odds on what the baby may be named. ‘Eleanor’ is the current favourite pick for a girl and ‘Henry’ is the favourite if they have a boy.

How Leigh-Anne announced she is expecting

Leigh-Anne also revealed she will be having a baby with a stunning set of pics on Insta.

She confirmed her happy news alongside partner Andre Gray last week with images showing her in a staggering green outfit.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true,” Leigh-Anne wrote.

“We can’t wait to meet you.”

