Pregnant man emoji set to come to smartphones soon in new update

A pregnant man emoji has been approved for use on smartphones

Also approved for use is a “gender neutral pregnant person” emoji.

Both are set to be available to users later this year.

The ‘pregnant man’ emoji will be available later this year (Credit: Emojipedia)

What is the pregnant man emoji?

The Unicode Consortium, which approves emojis, has signed off 37 new additions.

Emojipedia, a member of the consortium, issued a statement.

It said that, “pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people”.

Adding all the new emojis mean that there are 3,633 now available to use.

However, it’s now down to each developer to decide on whether they want to include one – or them – on their devices.

The full display of new emojis this year (Credit: Emojipedia)

Other emojis in the repertoire

More emojis are available soon, too.

These include multi-racial handshakes available in five different skin tones, a green-skinned troll and a biting-lip face.

There’s also a ‘hamsa’, an open right-hand gesture used in Arabic cultures.

Emojipeadiea says: “As new human emojis have been released…

“…Unicode has made an effort to be inclusive with gender, especially in recent years.

The pregnant person emoji also makes the list (Credit: Emojipedia.com)

Another way to use the pregnant man emoji

It continued: “The approach has varied depending on the situation…

“…though the general goal is to standardise inconsistencies in legacy decisions.

“There’s no one right or wrong way to use an emoji.

“And the addition of these new emojis reflect an ongoing effort to standardise the options available on the emoji keyboard…

“…making it more consistent and inclusive at the same time.”

However, it suggests other uses for the pregnant man and pregnant person.

It said that using the ‘pregnant man’ emoji to signify a ‘food baby’ (being very full with food) could also be an option.