Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh shares cute 4D scan of unborn baby

Lucy Mecklenburgh is due to give birth to a baby boy in just five weeks - and she shared this adorable picture of a 4D scan of his little face on her Instagram.

"Peekaboo. Can't stop looking at this see you soon little man!!! @ryanthomas84 #35weekspregnant" she wrote in the caption, clearly showing her excitement.

This will be the first child for the reality star, and her partner Ryan Thomas, a former Coronation Street star.

Fans left touching messages, with one writing: "Aww he looks like you... I think he has your mouth. So precious."

Another wrote: "Definitely a Thomas."

But Ryan himself was more interested in joking around than in sharing a sentimental moment. "What you're pregnant?" the actor replied.

Happy couple: Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are expecting a baby in five weeks' time (Credit: Splash News)

Lucy, 28, has been keen to share her pregnancy journey with fans. The former TOWIE star revealed in December that she's gained more than two stone in the course of her pregnancy - but she said she is keen to embrace those changes.

Can't stop looking at this. See you soon little man!!!

During an Instagram Q&A, she told fans she had accepted getting a little heavier. "Weight gain is inevitable for a healthy pregnancy. Focus on you and bubba, not the scales."

She has also shared plenty of pictures of her growing bump on Instagram. These included a shoot for OK! magazine, in which she admitted there had been "ups and downs" with the pregnancy hormones.

But she said she had enjoyed her first shoot with her "little man" and certainly looked glamorous in the pictures.

Lucy also shared a bikini shot of her bump last month while on holiday in Cape Town.

She has been realistic about the challenging parts of being pregnant, including stretch marks and sun sensitivity. But there was no doubting her excitement over the scan. Good luck Lucy, we are sure you will be a marvellous mum.

