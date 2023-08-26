Laura/Gary
Pregnant Laura Anderson shares dinner-for-two pics amid speculation she’s reunited with Gary Lucy

Could there be a happy ending in sight?

By Kimberley Bond

Pregnant Laura Anderson has fuelled reconciliation rumours with her ex, after she appeared to drop a hint on Instagram.

The 34-year-old took to her Stories to share a snap of a romantic restaurant she was eating in.

Laura Anderson's Instagram story of a meal for two
A second meal was set, but her dinner companion not shown (Credit: Instagram Stories/lauranderson1x)

Is Laura Anderson back with Gary Lucy?

Back in her native Scotland, the Love Island star was dining out in the Banca Di Roma in Glasgow.

Laura Anderson
Heavily pregnant Laura is due any day now (Credit: Channel 4)

In the quick video, Laura’s 1.5 million Instagram followers could see she was being joined for dinner, but her dining partner was not in shot.

The story has only further fuelled claims she’s reunited with ex, actor Gary Lucy, days before they welcome their first child together.

The pair got together last year while filming Celebs Go Dating. The two were ‘smitten’, but split in January.

Laura/Gary
Laura fuelled rumours she was having dinner with Gary (Credit: Channel 4)

Hollyoaks star Gary put the split down to distance. He told The Sun that Laura had asked him to move to Scotland.

However, the 41-year-old, who has four children from a previous relationship, wanted to stay in England.

Why did the pair split?

Laura previously insisted there was no chance of reconciliation with Gary.

In an Instagram Q&A earlier this year, she replied: “Definitely not” when she was asked whether she was on good terms with the actor.

Gary Lucy
Gary and Laura split in January (Credit: Channel 4)

“It’s really hard to explain,” she told OK! magazine. “I wanted us to reconcile and I wanted things to work out. Because of things I found out since then, and the fact nothing has been discussed or resolved, I think for now I’m trying to just be positive and think about the baby and be strong, because everything became too chaotic.”

However, Laura and Gary have been spotted together in recent days at Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland.

I wanted us to reconcile and I wanted things to work out.

“He flew up to Scotland to see Laura and they were spotted together at Glasgow airport,” an insider told The Sun.

“Then the next week, they went to Gleneagles, the luxury hotel, together.”

Neither party has publicly confirmed rumours they’re back together.

Read more: Gary Lucy and pregnant Laura Anderson back together ahead of welcoming baby?

laura anderson and gary lucy are just the cutest!

