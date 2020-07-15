Pregnant Kate Ferdinand leaves fans convinced they know her unborn baby’s gender

Pregnant Kate Ferdinand has left her fans convinced she's having a little girl.

The star, who is expecting her first child with her husband Rio Ferdinand, shared a snap to Instagram as she showed off her growing bump.

In the photo, Kate is seen wearing a black midi dress with a light grey sleeveless jacket.

Kate captioned the post: "Girls day yesterday."

Fans gushed over the photo, with many convinced her caption was a hint she's expecting a baby girl.

What did they say?

One person commented: "Does that mean she’s having a girl??? And you look gorgeous."

Another wrote: "Is that a hint for a girl?"

Kate and Rio Ferdinand are expecting their first child together (Credit: Sue Andrews / Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

A third added: "@xkateferdinand is this a massive clue is it a baby girl?"

One said: "Girls??? Is that a sign of the sex?"

Last month, Kate and husband Rio Ferdinand announced they were expecting their first child together.

Does that mean she’s having a girl???

The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio's three children.

In the video, Rio's three children are seen looking at a book.

Rio and Kate then broke the news and they all jumped up and cheered.

Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry.

"The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you."

Meanwhile, Kate recently opened up about how her life has already completely changed since becoming pregnant.

What did she say?

The former TOWIE star told Mail Online: "I think being pregnant, it does change, you are a bit more tired at times but I try to stay active as it's good for my mind.

Kate said she's trying to stay active during her pregnancy (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet - SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

"We go for walks with the family, stuff like that, it doesn't always have to be crazy exercise just as long as you're moving more than you're sitting, you still feel good."

Do you think Kate is having a boy or a girl? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.