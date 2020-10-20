Kate Ferdinand has fired back at a troll who accused her of faking that she couldn’t find maternity pyjamas.

The TOWIE star was rudely labelled “fake” by a user after she reached out to her 1.3million Instagram followers for advice on the best maternity nightwear.

Filming herself in her home, Kate revealed she was struggling with her clothes as her “belly is too big”.

Kate Ferdinand hit back at a troll after being labelled ‘fake’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kate Ferdinand say?

The 29-year-old said: “Guys I need your help, nothing fits me! I just need help with pyjamas.

“You know when you get home and you need comfortable pyjamas? No, nothing is comfortable because my belly is too big. Can anyone help me?”

The reality star, who is set to welcome her first child with husband Rio in December, later shared a series of options with her fans.

However, one follower appeared to take issue with Kate’s seemingly innocent request.

The former TOWIE star was called ‘fake’ (Credit: Instagram Story/xkateferdinand)

In a private message, the user wrote: “Surely you can get maternity pyjamas? Seems kind of fake, you must have loads of maternity stuff?!”

The comment clearly didn’t go unnoticed by Kate, who was quick to fire back.

Alongside a screenshot of the conversation, the pregnant star said: “I don’t normally respond to these but this really made me laugh. I have much better things to be doing with my time than faking that I need PJs.”

She added: “There are so many negative people out there – bizarre! Thanks for all of the lovely women that helped me…”

Kate is expecting her first baby with husband Rio (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Kate due?

Kate and Rio, 41, married in Turkey last year and announced their pregnancy in June this year.

The couple shared a video on Instagram breaking the news to Rio’s three children – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, nine.

Captioning the post, Kate wrote: “The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier. Every time I watch this it makes me cry. The best reaction. Baby Ferdy, we are all so excited to meet you.”

Since then, the expecting star has been honest with her followers about her pregnancy struggles.

Kate called out the ‘bizarre’ message on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to the Mail Online, she said: “I think being pregnant, it does change, you are a bit more tired at times but I try to stay active as it’s good for my mind.

“We go for walks with the family, stuff like that, it doesn’t always have to be crazy exercise just as long as you’re moving more than you’re sitting, you still feel good.”

In a separate chat, Kate also revealed that she’s found it difficult keeping her mental health in check.

