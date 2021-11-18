Pregnant Joanna Page reveals huge naked baby bump on Instagram

Actress Joanna Page has delighted Instagram fans by showing off her huge, naked baby bump as she prepares to give birth.

The Gavin and Stacey star will be welcoming her fourth child with husband James Thornton.

Joanna, 44, shared the snap of her enormous stomach on Instagram.

How did fans react to Joanna Page’s baby bump?

She was pictured smiling as she lifted her striped jumper to show off her burgeoning tummy.

I think my stomach has popped

Joanna was wearing a floral headscarf in her blonde hair.

She wrote: “I think my stomach has popped,” with the hashtag #notlongnow.

More than 22,000 of her 98,000 followers congratulated her, including Melanie Sykes and Denise Van Outen.

Joanna is pregnant with her fourth child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Melanie wrote: “Big hugs gorgeous lady,” while Denise posted heart emojis.

One fan said: “In the words of Pam-a-lar, oh my Christ!”

Another said: “It’s really amazing what our bodies do, beautiful photo.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Oh my goodness! Yes Jo.”

Joanna currently hosts ITV’s The Pet Show alongside Dermot O’Leary.

Joanna Page and her husband, James Thornton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She revealed last month she had given up acting to concentrate on presenting because she finds it ‘more interesting’.

She also said it fits in better with bringing up a family.

Joanna told the Mirror: “I just find presenting a lot more interesting. You’re always doing something different, and I love just being myself and chatting to people.

“It works better as a family as you don’t have to go away for weeks on end.”

However, she would return to acting if hit show Gavin and Stacey returns to our screens.

She said: “It’s such a great job. You’re working with people who make you laugh all day long like Rob Brydon. The Christmas special felt like a big reunion.”

Who is Joanna already a mum to?

Joanna has been married to former Emmerdale actor James Thornton since 2003.

The couple are parents to eight-year-old daughter Eva and sons Kit, six, and Noah, four.

On her Instagram she says she is mum to three humans and two dogs.

