Pregnant Strictly star hits back at vile trolls who branded her ‘tubby’ and said she’s ‘let herself go’

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has revealed the cruel comments she’s received from trolls during her second pregnancy.

The 38-year-old announced she was expecting her second child with professional dancer Gorka Marquez in January.

Alongside daughter Mia, three, Gemma and Gorka will be welcoming a little boy.

While expecting a new baby is meant to be a happy occasion, former Hollyoaks actress Gemma has instead been targeted by some trolls over her changing body.

One troll reportedly called the star ‘tubby’, while another pointedly said being pregnant ‘was no reason to let herself go’.

Gemma Atkinson doesn’t give a hoot for the haters (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Atkinson on trolls

However, Gemma, who exercises regularly, has hit back against the haters and their hurtful comments.

“It’s always guys who say it,” she told Fabulous magazine. “I always think: ‘Would they say that to their mum when they were expecting?’

“I get it in some aspects that they’ve gone from seeing me when I was training, but it’s naive they don’t understand why your body is changing.”

Gemma starred on Strictly in 2017, pictured here with Aljaz Skorjanec (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma added that she has embraced her body changing. She jokingly described the cellulite on her rear end had increased ‘tenfold’, and added her boobs were now ‘massive’.

I always think: ‘Would they say that to their mum when they were expecting?’

However, she continued she was fine to see herself look different if it meant a healthy baby.

“I’m growing and creating life. My son,” Gemma said. “And for that blessing, I’ll take all of the [trolling] and more, including the [bleep] on Twitter.”

How did Gemma and Gorka meet?

Gemma met Gorka, 32, when she appeared on Strictly in 2017. Partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec, the pair got to the finals. However, they lost out to Holby’s Joe McFadden.

Gemma announced she was dating Gorka on Valentine’s Day in 2018. They welcomed daughter Mia in 2019, and announced their engagement in 2021.

Read more: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson reveals her sadness for daughter Mia as she admits ‘it’s always so hard’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.