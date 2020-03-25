The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 25th March 2020
Pornhub releases Premium content for free to encourage people to stay at home

Adult videos site hopes to bring relief to those isolating

By Robert Leigh
Sex videos website Pornhub is doing its bit during the coronavirus pandemic by giving fans more reasons to stay in.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson locked down households across the country earlier this week, instructing the UK: "You must stay at home."

Doing so will hopefully help control the spread of the deadly virus and help relieve pressure on the NHS.

The majority of Brits seem to be complying with the PM’s request - and have duly worked from home or assumed responsibility for their children following the closing down of schools.

Let's stay in tonight (Credit: Pornhub)

Others have tasked themselves with home improvements, gardening and other activities relating to their living space while they have no other option to remain in.

But now the US porn site Pornhub wants to assist with making social distancing across the world a little easier, reportedly offering free access to its top-level membership service.

It's important that we lend a hand.

A dedicated 'Stay Home' landing page for the offer launched on the site yesterday.

Other in-house ads on the site encourage viewers to 'help flatten the curve' by staying inside.

Now wash your hands (Credit: Pexels.com)

The access page asks customers to pick a tick box option from "I agree to self isolate and enjoy Premium Videos for FREE" or "I can’t self-isolate, but I promise I will regularly wash my hands and maintain social distance" before allowing free access to Pornhub Premium.

Furthermore, the company is also supporting performers affected economically by the pandemic. They are also reported to be contributing $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project.

'Flatten the curve'

According to a report, they are donating tens of thousands of surgical masks to New York paramedics, firefighters and other emergency workers.

Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub, said the company wanted to "lend a hand".

"With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time," he said.

"We hope [...] people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve."

Many fans were clearly impressed, going by their reactions on social media.

"Thank you @Pornhub for the free premium to pass up the time," tweeted one person.

"Staying at home just got a little easier," reflected another.

And a third joked: "Go hard guys, but remember toilet paper is in short supply!"

