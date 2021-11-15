Michelle McManus, who won Pop Idol back in 2003, has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child in an adorable Instagram post.

The Scottish singer took to social media to share the good news with her 10,400 followers.

The picture shows a pregnant Michelle and her husband, Jeff Nimmo, smiling with their young son, Harry.

How did Michelle McManus announce the news?

Michelle captioned the heartwarming post: “Harry playing peekaboo with Mummy, Daddy, and bump. Baby Nimmo no. 2 due early 2022 #overthemoon #family #love #pregnant #3become4.”

Michelle posted the picture on November 15 and was met with countless comments from fans wishing her congratulations on the exciting news. TV presenter Kate Thornton and comedian Jayde Adams were among the many who sent their good wishes to the singer.

Meanwhile, a fan said: “HUGE congratulations. Beautiful news.”

Another wrote: “Amazing news!!! Many congrats to the three of you.”

This will be Michelle’s second child with her husband Jeff. They welcomed their first child, Harry, into the world in February of 2020.

What did Michelle McManus post on her Instagram last year?

Posting a picture of the family of three on New Year’s Eve 2020, Michelle wrote: “So goodbye 2020 and what a year you’ve been. Most folk won’t remember you fondly, your wicked plans could not be foreseen. However, for me, it’s a different memory from 2020 I’ll carry. It’s the year our lives became complete. It’s the year that gave us you Harry.”

Following the birth of Harry, Michelle took to Instagram to thank the staff at Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow after a ‘challenging’ pregnancy. As a type 1 diabetic, her pregnancy was expected to be a little more challenging, but there were no complications.

How did Michelle make her name?

Michelle McManus shot to fame during the second season of Pop Idol back in 2003, which featured Simon Cowell in his pre-X-Factor days. In December of the same year, she won the competition.

Michelle won Pop Idol in 2003 (Credit: ITV)

Following on from her Pop Idol win, Michelle signed with the Sony BMG record label. She released her debut single, All This Time, and it went straight to number one, staying there for three weeks. Michelle McManus became the first Scottish female to debut at the top of the UK Singles Chart.

Her debut album, The Meaning of Love, was released in February 2004 and peaked at number three on the UK album’s chart.

Since then, Michelle has appeared on numerous TV shows, such as Loose Women, and sang with the Choir of Purpose in an attempt to reach Christmas number one in 2017.

