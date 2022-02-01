Michelle McManus has given birth to her second baby with her husband Jeff.

The former Pop Idol star shared the news on her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) as she revealed she’s welcomed a baby boy.

Michelle also shared a photo of her son and announced that his name is Nicholas Peter Nimmo.

Michelle McManus welcomes baby boy!

The adorable photo showed little Nicholas in his moses basket.

Alongside the image, Michelle gushed over the family’s new arrival.

She said: “Goodbye January 2022 although I don’t know how any other month this year could possibly top you as you’re the month we welcomed the newest addition to our family.

Michelle McManus has welcomed her second baby (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

“Please say hello to Nicholas Peter Nimmo.

“You are so perfect in every way and we’re just so madly in love with you.”

After that, she added: “Thank you for completing our family and our world. Love Mummy, Daddy and Harry.”

Fans congratulated Michelle and her family and gushed over the tot.

One said: “Congratulations to you all. He’s beautiful.”

Fans congratulated Michelle on her baby news (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

In addition, another wrote: “Congratulations he’s beautiful! And congratulations to Harry on becoming a big brother!!!”

After that, a third added: “Aww Michelle he’s a wee beaut!! Sending love to you and the fam!”

Michelle announced her second pregnancy in November 2021.

At the time, Michelle shared the happy news on Instagram.

She shared a photo of herself cradling her bump alongside husband Jeff and their son Harry.

She said: “Harry playing peekaboo with Mummy, Daddy, and bump.”

In addition, she wrote: “Baby Nimmo no. 2 due early 2022.”

Michelle and Jeff had welcomed their first child, Harry, into the world in February of 2020.

Michelle shot to fame during the second series of Pop Idol in 2003.

She went on to win the competition in December of that year.

