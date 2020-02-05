Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus announces birth of first child

Michelle McManus has announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy.

The former Pop Idol winner, who was crowned champion back in 2003, revealed her pregnancy in December.

On Wednesday, the singer shared the happy news to Twitter alongside a photo of her newborn son.

Last month we welcomed our beautiful son Harry John Nimmo into the world. Never could I have imagined this feeling of utter joy and overwhelming love for my little boy. My heart is literally bursting with happiness ❤️ We love you so much Harry 👨‍👩‍👦😍🥰 @jnim86 pic.twitter.com/zHPsnfVpG5 — Michelle McManus (@LadyM_McManus) February 5, 2020

Read more: Former Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus is expecting her first baby

Michelle also revealed the tot's name - Harry John Nimmo.

She wrote: "Last month we welcomed our beautiful son Harry John Nimmo into the world.

"Never could I have imagined this feeling of utter joy and overwhelming love for my little boy.

"My heart is literally bursting with happiness.

We love you so much Harry."

Fans congratulated the star on her new arrival.

View this post on Instagram ‪Happy #KissAGingerDay 💋 ‬ A post shared by Michelle McManus (@ladym_mcmanus) on Jan 12, 2020 at 12:58am PST

One person said: "How lovely. Congratulations to you both on the birth of beautiful Harry."

Another wrote: "Wonderful! Congratulations Michelle. Welcome to the world Harry!"

A third added: "Congratulations he is beautiful!"

Never could I have imagined this feeling of utter joy and overwhelming love for my little boy.

Back in December, Michelle announced she was pregnant with she and husband Jeff Nimmo's first baby.

Posting a picture of herself and Jeff standing in front of a Christmas tree, Michelle revealed that the baby was due in the New Year.

She said: "On the 10th day of Christmas,‬ my true love gave to me. ‪Our very own little baby.

Read more: Bookies reveal Duchess of Cornwall favourite to do Strictly Come Dancing this year

"Baby Nimmo due early 2020."

Michelle and Jeff tied the knot in the Scottish Highlands in 2017 following a two-year romance.

Before their wedding, Michelle told the Daily Record: "Jeff is my first proper boyfriend. Up until I met him, I had gone my entire life having never met the right guy.

"I ­suppose the only upshot of this is I’ve never had my heart broken."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.