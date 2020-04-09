Coronavirus: Police slammed for launching online form for 'snitching' on people who break lockdown rules

A police force has come under fire for setting up an online form that allows people to report those who break the coronavirus lockdown rules.

The government's strict social distancing measures, introduced over three weeks ago, have placed heavy restrictions on people leaving their homes.

Police faced a backlash for an online form allowing people to 'snitch' on those who break the lockdown rules (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson split 'as coronavirus drives them apart'

At present, Brits are only allowed to go out for essential reasons, which includes shopping for food and getting a maximum of one hour's exercise per day.

Amid reports of people all over the country flouting the lockdown measures, cops in Cambridge have informed residents of a new way for them to snitch on others.

We have now developed an online form allowing you to report individuals breaching COVID-19 restrictions via our website: https://t.co/Py1dDupAt5. Please do not call 101 to report breaches. Thank you for supporting the #StayHomeStaySafe message 👍 pic.twitter.com/8rBxyZdmbt — Cambs police (@CambsCops) April 7, 2020

On Tuesday (April 7), Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: "We have now developed an online form allowing you to report individuals breaching COVID-19 restrictions via our website.

"Please do not call 101 to report breaches."

This is appalling.

The tweet provided a link to a web page where people can provide details on those ignoring the rules.

But it faced an immediate backlash. Some claimed it would harm neighbour relations, while others branded the decision "appalling".

What did people say?

One said simply: "No chance!"

Another quipped: "Cambridgeshire Gestapo."

A third wrote: "This is appalling."

Someone else said: "Encouraging informing is a seriously retrogressive thing to do. Is this the society people really want?"

A fifth tweeted: "Great way to undermine neighbourhoods. Unwarranted."

No chance ! — Le Ruscino - #COVID-19 = 9/11Mk2 Psyop - Bailouts? (@LeRuscino) April 7, 2020

Cambridgeshire Gestapo — 🇨🇦🇬🇧Soshul Distan Singh (@soshuldistansin) April 7, 2020

This is appalling. — Alex (@alexg1215) April 7, 2020

Encouraging informing is a seriously retrogressive thing to do. Is this the society people really want? — Kathy Gyngell (@KathyConWom) April 8, 2020

Great way to undermine neighbourhoods. Unwarranted. — brian bellling (@BelllingBrian) April 7, 2020

Cambridgeshire Police is understood to have created the online form as it was receiving a high volume of calls about people breaking the lockdown rules.

The force responded to the backlash

Following the criticism, the force tweeted, for clarification: "Like other forces, we're urging people to use common sense.

"Please only our online form if there is a significant issue or breach. This may be a large gathering or group of people repeatedly ignoring the restrictions."

Like other forces, we're urging people to use common sense. Please only our online form if there is a significant issue or breach. This may be a large gathering or group of people repeatedly ignoring the restrictions. — Cambs police (@CambsCops) April 8, 2020

Read more: Newsnight's Emily Maitlis inspires with moving, powerful words about surviving coronavirus

It follows a flood of complaints from Gogglebox viewers who thought the stars of the Channel 4 show were not following the lockdown rules.

Ofcom reportedly received 20 complaints about the programme recently, as viewers were confused about who was living with whom.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.