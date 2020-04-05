Police break up 18th birthday party after 25 people flout coronavirus lockdown rules

Police have been forced to break up an 18th birthday party after a family flouted the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Officers in London were tipped off about the reckless bash on Saturday night (April 3).

They then found 25 people gathered inside a house.

The owners had decorated the property with balloons and guests were being treated to red wine and cake.

After a day of stop and search and foot chases, Newham's NTT have been called to clear a house party in Central Park Road. This family thought law relating to social distancing shouldn't apply to 18th birthday parties. 25 guests moved on.

Flabbergasted cops have since tweeted a picture of the scene as a warning to others.

Newham Police said: "After a day of stop and search and foot chases, Newham’s NTT have been called to clear a house party in Central Park Road.

"This family thought law relating to social distancing shouldn’t apply to 18th birthday parties. 25 guests moved on."

Beggars belief

The photo has since been shared almost 700 times.

One Twitter user said: "Beggars belief that not one of the 25 said, hang on a minute, should we really be doing this now."

Another added: "Wtf is wrong with people"

Police broke up an 18th birthday party (Credit: Pixabay)

A third added: "So selfish!!! Why do people think they are above and beyond the law!???

If everyone does there bit for a few weeks we can ALL get back to normal!

"They obviously don’t know anyone who has had this awful painful virus nor work in the NHS.

"They obviously don't know anyone who has had this awful painful virus nor work in the NHS.

Follow the rules

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has slammed thousands of people who headed out to sunbathe in parks on Saturday afternoon.

Despite London being the worst hit, officers in Brockwell were also forced to close its park after 3,000 sun-seekers turned up.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has blasted sunbathers who headed to parks yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mr Hancock has now stressed the plea not to go outside unless it's absolutely necessary was "not a request, it is a requirement".

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, he said: "If you don't want us to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside the home, you have got to follow the rules.

"Let's not have a minority spoiling it for everybody."

Prime Minister's plea

Thank you to everyone who is saving lives by staying at home this weekend.



Thank you to everyone who is saving lives by staying at home this weekend.

I know it's tough, but if we all work together and follow the guidance we will beat #coronavirus.#StayHomeSaveLives

With the UK death toll now past 4,000, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also thanked those who are abiding my the rules.

He has tweeted: "Thank you to everyone who is saving lives by staying at home this weekend.

"I know it's tough, but if we all work together and follow the guidance we will beat #coronavirus #StayHomeSaveLives."

