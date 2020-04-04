Pink pleads with fans to 'stay home' after testing positive for coronavirus

Popstar Pink is pleading with fans to stay at home after revealing she has been battling coronavirus.

The US singer,40, started showing coronavirus symptoms two weeks ago along with her three-year-old son, Jameson.

Pink - real name Alecia Beth Moore - later tested positive for the deadly bug and has since gone on to make a full recovery.

Pink and her son Jameson, three, both showed symptoms of Covid-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star is now pleading with people across the world to stay home, "as the next two weeks are crucial".

Pink tested positive coronavirus

Taking to Instagram, Pink said: "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive.

"My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor.

"Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Charity pledge

Pink went on to explain that she would be making a huge $1 million cash donation (£770,000) to support healthcare professionals in the US.

Half of the money will go to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, where Pink's mother worked for 18 years.

The other half is for the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Pink warned: "This illness is serious and real.

"People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor.

"We must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

She added: "THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones.

"You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

'Saint Pink'

Pink's fans have swamped her with praise following her generous donation.

One said: "I always seem to be repeating myself when I talk about you but I don’t have words better than thank you.

"You’re a role model and an amazing human."

Fans have heaped Pink with praise for her generosity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: "You are wonderful. Thank you. So happy you are healing and have been isolated with family."

A third said: "You were amazing before the donations but now you’re a saint."

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, are also parents to daughter Willow, eight. They live in Los Angeles.

