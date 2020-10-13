Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden says she’s ‘proud’ of husband’s printed toilet roll

Piers Morgan’s has been mocked by his wife Celia Walden who says she’s “proud” to own toilet roll with her husband’s face printed on it.

The 44-year-old journalist took to Instagram to share the unusual home essential today (October 13).

Poop on Piers appeared to take pride of place in the couple’s London home as Celia snapped away.

What did Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden say?

Alongside the toilet roll shot, she shared: “A proud moment for any wife.”

Fans were left in hysterics over the novelty gag, with one saying: “Classic comment, Celia!”

Another wrote: “Do they do a quilted version?!?…Surely he belongs on higher quality paper!?!?”

A third suggested: “I wonder if this will become this year’s must-have Christmas gift.”

Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden admitted she’s ‘proud’ of her husband’s loo roll (Credit: SplashNews)

Celia’s post comes days after the Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, revealed you can buy toilet paper with his face printed on it.

He shared a shot of the personalised loo roll with his 1.2million followers, telling them: “This is real, and apparently selling like hotcakes”.

Celia pokes fun at husband Piers

It certainly isn’t the first time Celia has made fun of her famous husband.

Last month, the mother-of-one insisted Piers deserved to be “fat-shamed” in her Telegraph newspaper column.

Celia shared the toilet roll snap on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers said on the ITV show that his wife wrote: “I have no issue with my husband’s GMB co-host calling him a ‘chubster’ on live television.

“He, like me, is of the belief that a little bit of fat-shaming where it’s due can be a good thing, and there’s something shameful about the amount of blue cheese and Bordeaux that man’s put away over the past six months.”

She continued: “Moreover, the insults will actually help him lose the weight, he rightfully insists.”

Piers and Celia share seven-year-old daughter Elise.

The Good Morning Britain star is often mocked by his wife (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Piers and Celia meet?

Piers and Celia first began dating in 2006, while he was still married to first wife Marion Shalloe.

The couple later wed in Oxfordshire in 2010.

Celia has previously revealed how their daughter Elise has her dad wrapped around her little finger.

Speaking on Lorraine, she said: “Elise definitely puts him in his place!”

