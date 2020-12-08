Celia Walden, wife of Piers Morgan, shocked her followers on social media as she enjoyed a treat for her 45th birthday.

The author took to Instagram to post a snap of herself as she went for a facial.

However, due to safety measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, she lay under a kind of bubble.

Piers Morgan with his wife, Celia Walden (Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan’s wife Celia share on Instagram?

Celia’s picture, posted on Tuesday (December 8) afternoon, shows her lying down with a skincare mask on her face.

Over her head is a large, clear plastic bubble.

And in the comments, Celia’s followers expressed their initial shock. A number of them said they feared she was having some kind of COVID-19 treatment or was undergoing intubation, while others said she looked like a dead body.

“OMG, I thought this was someone being intubated with COVID, not a birthday pamper!” said one.

“OMG I thought it was some new COVID treatment,” wrote a second follower.

“I thought it was somebody laid out,” commented a third, adding: “Horrible.”

Celia Walden, wife of GMB host Piers Morgan, is celebrating her 45th birthday (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Others wished her a happy birthday, or said the spa treat made them jealous.

“Many happy returns! Have a super day,” said one.

If you’re dead in there, let me know.

“I want! Happy birthday!” wrote another.

“You need the peace and quiet there living with Piers,” someone else said, adding: “I love him really on Good Morning Britain, only watch it when he’s on.”

Piers Morgan couldn’t help poking fun at his wife on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about his wife on her birthday?

Her husband, GMB presenter Piers, also featured in the comments, and the daytime TV favourite couldn’t help poking fun at his wife over the unusual setup.

He quipped: “If you’re dead in there, let me know and I’ll try to refund your presents.”

Piers also risked Celia’s ire on his own social media platforms, where he told fans he was watching the footy despite it being her birthday.

His heroes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are facing each other tonight in the Juventus v Barcelona match.

Piers wrote: “It’s my wife’s birthday… and Ronaldo v Messi. Hope she enjoys the game.”

