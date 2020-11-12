Piers Morgan’s son Spencer stuns fans as he poses alongside ‘young’ mum

Piers Morgan’s son Spencer has stunned fans after sharing a rare photograph alongside his mum Marion Shalloe.

While the 27-year-old regularly posts snaps with the Good Morning Britain host, his mum rarely features on social media.

Piers has three sons, Spencer, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19, from his first marriage to Marion, who he was married to between 1991 to 2008.

What did Piers Morgan’s son say?

Unfortunately, Piers and Marion divorced after 17 years together but Spencer remains just as close to them both.

He took to Instagram yesterday to share a snap alongside his mum during a recent trip to Cyprus.

Spencer was seen with his arm around Marion during sunset.

Alongside the shot, Spencer wrote: “Mum whining about not being on my insta for ages so here’s a shoutout to the goat.”

Piers Morgan’s son Spencer shared a rare snap alongside his mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Spencer’s followers were left stunned by the post, with many commenting on how young Marion looked.

TV star Gillian McKeith said: “Looks too young to be your mum!”

A fan added: “That cannot be your mum noooo way. She’s looking so young if so, you deffo got her genes.”

Another wrote: “See who you take after!”

Piers shares three sons with ex-wife Marion Shalloe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened between Piers and his ex-wife Marion?

Despite their divorce, Piers and Marion are still friends.

In 2009, the former newspaper editor opened up on their “horrendous” divorce.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: “The divorce was a pretty horrendous experience – all divorces are deeply unpleasant.

“The day Marion and I got divorced, I said, ‘You know what? We can both go away feeling awful about this, but let’s never mention it again.’

The GMB presenter is currently married to Celia Waldren (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I don’t regret it because these things happen, but I’m pleased that we’ve stayed good friends, because it’s important for your kids.”

Piers added: “I produced three fantastic children with my ex-wife.

“The best advice I ever got was to speak to them every day – that’s when you need your ex to be very accommodating.

“I’ve spoken to my kids, with just a handful of exceptions, every day in the last nine years.”

The GMB host wed his current wife Celia Walden in 2010. Their daughter, Elise, was born in 2011.

Piers and his eldest son are regularly caught in Twitter spats over their opposing views on the pandemic, with his famous dad often telling him to “stop tweeting”.

