Piers Morgan's son Spencer not satisfied with his dad's apology on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan is going to have some making up to do with his son Spencer Morgan once lockdown is over - after he's been to the pub, that is.

Spencer was not convinced by the apology which Piers delivered on today's Good Morning Britain for not prioritising seeing his family over a trip to his local.

(Are we the only ones to agree with him?!)

Piers Morgan with his sons Stanley and Spencer (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers had recently said on the show how much he missed going to the pub since lockdown started.

But son Spencer was quick to turn to Twitter to mention that he hadn't seen his dad for three months - and that absence started a long time before lockdown.

Not the apology I was hoping for @piersmorgan but best I’m gonna get - at least @susannareid100 has my back pic.twitter.com/YttjJLuvTt — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) April 22, 2020

When your dad hasn’t seen you in person in nearly three months... Cheers @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/nF75D8JSnk — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) April 21, 2020

Piers said he was still heading to the pub before seeing his family (Credit: ITV)

While it looked as if Piers was going to say sorry for his insensitive comments, his apology turned out to be less than convincing.

'I see my kids every day on FaceTime'

"I did say 'I'm sorry son, obviously I miss you and I want to see you too - after I've been to the pub,'" Piers joked to co-presenter Susanna.

"The truth is I see my kids every day on FaceTime, I see my parents on FaceTime. I've seen more of the family face-to-face through technology in the last four weeks than I've probably seen in years.

"But the thing I haven't seen is a freshly poured pint of Harvey's.

"And it is eating away at my soul."

Susanna could not resist interjecting.

"Sometimes, we wonder if you have a soul," she said. We think she was joking...

Spencer Morgan hasn't seen his dad in three months (Credit: ITV)

For his part, Spencer didn't find the apology acceptable.

"Not the apology I was hoping for

@piersmorgan

but best I’m gonna get - at least

@susannareid100

has my back," he Tweeted.

We suggest if you want to see your dad after lockdown, Spencer, the best place to find him will be in the pub. Just make sure the round in on him!

