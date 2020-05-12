Piers Morgan's son Spencer hits back after his dad vows to hire him as a cleaner

Spencer Morgan, son of daytime TV favourite Piers Morgan, has hit back after his dad threatened to hire him as a cleaner.

On Twitter, Piers jokingly told his 7.5million followers that he had thought of a loophole in the government's new lockdown rules that would enable him to see his eldest lad.

This week, ministers announced a slight easing of the UK's coronavirus social-distancing rules. The measures have prevented people from seeing loved ones in separate households in person for weeks.

Confusion abounds

But Piers appeared confused over what the new rules mean for Brits.

On Sunday (May 10), he tweeted: "I haven't seen two of my sons for 10 weeks. They live 10 minutes away, next to a large common. [Can I] see them, if I stay two metres away? The answer appears to be no, yet I can see 1,000s of strangers a day in my local park if I stay two metres away."

Spencer, it seemed, was not quite as eager to see his old man. He replied: "No, stay away from us."

Then on Monday (May 11), Piers came up with a plan. The government announced it was encouraging people in most sectors to return to work if working from home was not possible.

He tweeted: "I've worked out how to see my sons again - I'm going to employ them as my cleaners."

But Spencer again shot the idea out of the sky. He tweeted back simply: "Good luck with that."

Piers has continued to work on Good Morning Britain throughout the COVID-19 crisis, regularly locking horns with ministers over the government's response to the pandemic.

GMB boycott

And on the show earlier today (Tuesday, May 12), he slammed the government for what he saw as a boycott of GMB.

According to reports, ministers are avoiding the ITV daytime show amid changes to the lockdown rules.

Piers Morgan has slammed the government for boycotting GMB (Credit: ITV)

Piers ranted: "I think it's shameful. I think it's completely wrong.

"The reason Matt Hancock isn't doing our show is because the government sent out a procession of extremely poor junior ministers who couldn't answer basic questions about this.

"We got annoyed with them. Our punishment for asking difficult questions is that Matt Hancock is now boycotting this programme."

