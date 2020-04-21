Piers Morgan’s son calls him out for pub comments on GMB after not seeing him for three months

TV's Piers Morgan has been called out by his son for saying he misses the pub amid the coronavirus lockdown.

His son Spencer claimed he hasn't seen his dad in person for three months.

During today's Good Morning Britain (April 21), Piers admitted he misses going to the pub for a drink with his pals.

When your dad hasn’t seen you in person in nearly three months... Cheers @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/nF75D8JSnk — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) April 21, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan bans ‘whiny little brats’ Meghan and Harry from GMB in astonishing rant

What did he say?

Piers, 55, said: "I miss the spontaneity of being able to say, like that, 'shall we go to the pub?'"

Spencer, 26, shared a clip of Piers' comments to Twitter.

When your dad hasn’t seen you in person in nearly three months.

He wrote: "When your dad hasn’t seen you in person in nearly three months... Cheers @piersmorgan."

Piers replied: "Haha, sorry son, I definitely miss you too, & look forward to seeing you again..... AFTER the pub."

Haha, sorry son, I definitely miss you too, & look forward to seeing you again..... AFTER the pub. https://t.co/Alwb7lSUu8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Piers chipped in to his sons Spencer and Bertie's debate on Twitter.

Spencer tweeted: "The fact is the risk Covid-19 poses to healthy people below the age of 30 is absolutely tiny.

"This portion of society needs to get back to work etc soon before the economy reaches a point of no return."

Bertie, 19, replied: "Fair, but inevitably a blanket approach won’t work.

"A large number of under 30’s live with people who are more vulnerable to the virus.

"Govt cannot take such a complacent blanket approach. Would have to be a more selective approach to minimise transmission."

Piers replied to his sons: "Two of my sons debating lockdown on Twitter, as they are locked down in the same house....

"Both make reasonable points. There's no easy answer."

Two of my sons debating lockdown on Twitter, as they are locked down in the same house....

Both make reasonable points. There's no easy answer. https://t.co/9WkS5ndh37 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 21, 2020

Piers is also in lockdown with his wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise, eight.

On Tuesday (April 21), Piers posted funny photos to Instagram as he and Elise tried out filters which distorted their faces.

He captioned the post: "Lockdown lunacy."

Read more: Piers Morgan slams David and Victoria Beckham for furloughing staff

Fans were amused by the post and loved getting a glimpse into Piers' lockdown life.

What did they say?

One person said: "Nice, family is everything especially in these times to have them close."

Another wrote: "You don't look much different Piers."

A third joked: "You look better!"

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.