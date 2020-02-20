Piers Morgan shares cute picture of daughter on trip to LA

He may be doing some work while visiting Los Angeles, but doting dad Piers Morgan has shown he still has time for some fun as he shares an adorable picture of him and his daughter.

Piers is in California doing the rounds on American chat shows and morning TV, but he took some time out of his schedule to post a picture of little Elise.

In the Instagram photo the eight-year old can be seen smiling as she poses for the camera in a light pink denim jacket and sequinned bag, while father Piers dons a plain navy suit.

View this post on Instagram One of us didn’t get the WeHo fashion memo. A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on Feb 20, 2020 at 3:31am PST

Read more: Piers Morgan admits he wasn't 'massively surprised' when Phillip Schofield came out as gay

The TV presenter took aim at his sober clothes by captioning the snap: "One of us didn't get the WeHo (West Hollywood) fashion memo."

It wasn't long before some of his 885,000 followers commented on the cute picture.

"She's a cutie. Leave her with me, I'll take her on a WeHo shopping spree," said one.

Another added: "She has the pose down to a tee. Lovely photo."

Piers has taken some time from his usual slot on Good Morning Britain to travel to the Golden State.

View this post on Instagram Silver Foxy! Loving the new look @sharonosbourne ! 👍 A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on Feb 18, 2020 at 11:42am PST

He appeared on The Talk with Sharon Osbourne and Marie Osmond, praising Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge for stepping up to the plate after Prince Harry left.

Piers has previously slammed Harry and his wife Meghan for choosing to leave the royal family, and he described the Duchess of Sussex as "ruthless" for reportedly firing their closest staff.

He also described Harry as "commercially exploiting" his mother Diana's death after the Prince was reportedly paid $1million (£772,465) to speak on the subject at a JP Morgan event.

View this post on Instagram Stunning morning in LA.. 🔥🔥 A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on Feb 14, 2020 at 10:58am PST

Piers, 54, also appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss the Democratic Party's potential nominee and media mogul Mike Bloomberg.

His fans have taken to social media to tell Piers how much they want him to return to GMB.

Read more: Piers Morgan slams 'ruthless' Meghan after she and Harry 'sack all their UK staff'

One said: "Can you come back to work please, I'm bored not watching TV when I'm getting ready for work."

Another wrote: "GMB not the same without you", and another added: "Please hurry back to GMB, it's awful without you!"

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @Entertainmentdailyfix and let us know what you think of this story.